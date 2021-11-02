Several speak out against bill to eliminate camping on public property

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A proposed bill was the center of discussion during part of Monday night’s city council meeting.

“The reason people end up in tents is because you are setting them up for failure,” said one man, who is formerly homeless, during the public comment period.

Over 20 people spoke during the public comment, majority of those speakers, were against having the proposed bill pass. The bill, which would create criminal penalties for camping on public property in the city, was introduced by Councilman Adam Knauff in September.

“SOAR spoke out (Monday) about homelessness however, my bill is about camping within the city,” Knauff said. “No one, whether homeless or not, is affected by the bill until they begin to claim public space and set up a camp.”

Knauff said if the bill passes, Charleston Police Department would enforce the law. Officers would first warn those in violation but after a warning, violators could face a fine of up to $500 or up to five days in jail.

“There’s too much pain in our city already,” the SOAR co-director said during the meeting.

“The bill merely ensures that all have equal access to public spaces; whter they be the senior citizens that need park benches, wheelchair users that need the whole sidewalk, or kids that want to fish near the riverbank,” Knauff said in a statement.

The bill was not voted on Monday night, it is sitting in the Ordinance and Rules committee.

