Soups On!
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is the season for comfort food and we have the perfect recipe that won’t take hours of your day to get done.
Jessica Meek, a dietician from Marshall Health, shows us how to make a “No Chop Chili” that is perfect for the fall and winter seasons.
“No Chop Chili” Recipe:
- 1lb of ground meat of your choice
- 2 cups of water
- 1.5 cups of frozen, whole kernel corn
- 2.5 tsp of cumin, 1/5 tsp of oregano, and 1/4 tsp of salt
- 14 oz. can of diced tomatoes
- 15 oz. can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed
