Truck and tractor-trailer collide on I-79, one death reported

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRAXTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a truck and a tractor-trailer claimed a life Tuesday along I-79.

According to dispatchers the accident happened just passed the Flatwoods exit near mile marker 73.

Dispatchers confirm one person was killed in the accident.

The first call to the 911 center came in around 11:45 a.m.

One of two northbound lanes of I-79 is closed.

DOH, the Burnsville Police Department and the Braxton Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene of the crash.

Firefighters and EMS crews also responded, but have cleared the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

