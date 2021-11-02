I-64 east reopens following two crashes

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 East have reopened following two crashes Tuesday morning that caused delays.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Major delays are being reported Tuesday along a portion of I-64 after two crashes happened about a mile a part.

According to Cabell 911, the first happened near mile marker 30 just before 8:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com at least one person was transported to the hospital. Emergency responders do not know what caused the crash.

The second accident happened near mile marker 29, just minutes later. Three vehicles were also involved in this crash.

One eastbound lane has been shut down.

Traffic is backed up between the Milton and Hurricane exits.

Both eastbound lanes have been shut down between the Hurricane and Milton exits of I-64 as law enforcement respond to the scene. (WV 511)

