Woman arrested after drugs, guns seized

A woman was arrested after deputies say they found drugs and guns at her home in Scioto County, Ohio.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested after deputies say they found drugs and guns at her home.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, along with Portsmouth Police and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, went to Crystal Collier’s house for a home visit on Thursday.

Investigators say when they got there, they found drugs and guns inside a backpack. They also found a box that was locked.

After getting a search warrant, investigators went through the box and found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

The case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a grand jury.

