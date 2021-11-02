Advertisement

W.Va. nature illustrator releases new book

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Wheeling, West Virginia nature illustrator Rosalie Haizlett has painted hundreds of plants and animals that can be found in West Virginia and beyond. Her highly detailed paintings document and celebrate the beauty that she encounters on her hikes in the woods. In her brand new book, Watercolor in Nature, she shares all of her top secrets for creating vibrant paintings of your own natural surroundings.

