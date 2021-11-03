Arson fire in front of Sissonville church investigated

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an arson fire Tuesday in front of Leatherwood Independent Missionary Baptist Church.

Robert Estep, who lives right next door, saw the whole thing happen.

“It sounded like a gunshot. It was about four of them, not like boom, just a couple little explosions,” Estep said. “We were sitting there watching a movie.”

He said it was like something straight out of a movie.

“This car was creeping up, and all of a sudden there was a truck that was sitting on the side for a couple days now. And it just blazed on fire, like it started exploding and everything,” Estep said.

Estep said he was worried the church would catch on fire, too, and he called 911.

“The flames, it erupted. I am not gonna lie, I thought it was going to catch that church on fire,” Estep said. “So whenever this car started creeping up, he just went by real fast. My wife told me to run and try to call the cops.”

Firefighters arrived to the fire in the 7000 block of Aarons Fork Road and quickly put out the flames.

The church sustained minimal damage, even though the truck was parked just outside.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.