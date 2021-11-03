Cabell County Schools announce Remote Learning Day on Nov. 12

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another day of remote learning is on the horizon for Heather James’ three children who attend Cabell County Schools. It’s something they haven’t experienced often this school year, but they’ve certainly experienced it at different times during the pandemic.

“Remote learning is difficult at best,” James said. “However, I feel like the kids and the parents should at least know what they’re getting into.”

The next Remote Learning Day is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12. While her kids learn at home, their teachers will have designated times to receive a COVID-19 booster shot at Huntington High School between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Staff members will also be able to bring their children who are eligible.

“They will be able to schedule their remote learning day activities with their students around that time slot,” said Cabell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe.

Saxe said they have ordered more than 2,000 doses for staff members. While some are excited, other are not so thrilled. Many parents would like to see their children remain in school for in-person instruction. Saxe explained the decision as one that helps to remove obstacles for teachers to get vaccinated.

“They work long hours well beyond when students leave for the day. So their schedules don’t always allow them the flexibility to be able to go to a place and get that shot,” Saxe said.

He says the administration has a sense of urgency to get staff members a booster shot, although COVID-19 vaccines are not required.

“That ensures that we can keep our schools open consistently. We’re not going to have a need for as many substitutes because people are less likely to be out,” Saxe said.

He said he understands that the Remote Learning Day may not be ideal for some parents, but he believes it will be worth it in the long run.

James believes her children will do just fine.

“Especially for just one day. I think we can do it. I think we are all capable of getting through that one day,” she said.

