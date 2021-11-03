Carey wins U.S. House seat for Ohio District 15

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Republican Mike Carey has won election to the U.S. House in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

Carey defeated Democratic challenger Allison Russo, a state representative in Ohio.

Both had been vying for the U.S. House seat in central Ohio vacated in early 2021 by former Rep. Steve Stivers.

