Advertisement

Carey wins U.S. House seat for Ohio District 15

2021 Results.
2021 Results.(AP/Graphics)
By AP
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Republican Mike Carey has won election to the U.S. House in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

Carey defeated Democratic challenger Allison Russo, a state representative in Ohio.

Both had been vying for the U.S. House seat in central Ohio vacated in early 2021 by former Rep. Steve Stivers.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident
A woman was critically injured in a crash on Rt. 60 in Kanawha County near Burning Springs Road.
Route 60 in Kanawha County is back open after head-on crash
Police identify victim killed in accident
Cabell County Judge suffers medical issue on the bench
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment

Latest News

Scioto County residents on Tuesday night voted against a countywide electricity and natural gas...
County and city residents vote against energy aggregate programs
Search underway for man involved in police chase in South Charleston
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Hospital union workers announce strike plans
A new business is giving residents a chance to ride to destinations that may be too far to walk.
Electric scooters zip into downtown