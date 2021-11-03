Advertisement

City leaders approve trash provider change

Milton City Council on Tuesday night approved a change of trash providers.
Milton City Council on Tuesday night approved a change of trash providers.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Milton City Council on Tuesday night approved a change of trash providers.

Council members voted to switch from Republic Services to Mountain State Waste.

The mayor told us they decided to make the change because of issues with trucks damaging some city streets.

He said residents can still stick with Republic Services. If they decide to do that, though, they’ll have to pay the fee from both Republic and the city’s trash removal fee through Mountain State Waste.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident
A woman was critically injured in a crash on Rt. 60 in Kanawha County near Burning Springs Road.
Route 60 in Kanawha County is back open after head-on crash
Police identify victim killed in accident
Cabell County Judge suffers medical issue on the bench
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment

Latest News

Scioto County residents on Tuesday night voted against a countywide electricity and natural gas...
County and city residents vote against energy aggregate programs
2021 Results.
Carey wins U.S. House seat for Ohio District 15
Search underway for man involved in police chase in South Charleston
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Hospital union workers announce strike plans