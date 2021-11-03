City leaders approve trash provider change

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Milton City Council on Tuesday night approved a change of trash providers.

Council members voted to switch from Republic Services to Mountain State Waste.

The mayor told us they decided to make the change because of issues with trucks damaging some city streets.

He said residents can still stick with Republic Services. If they decide to do that, though, they’ll have to pay the fee from both Republic and the city’s trash removal fee through Mountain State Waste.

