County and city residents vote against energy aggregate programs

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Scioto County residents on Tuesday night voted against a countywide electricity and natural gas aggregate program.

According to unofficial results, the electricity program failed by a 3,902-to-2,804 vote, with all 50 precincts reporting.

Similarly, the county natural gas aggregate program for the county failed by a 3,806-to-2,866 vote.

By forming an aggregation program, the Scioto County Commission had said the county could form buying groups to get electric and natural gas services.

In a closer vote in the city of Portsmouth only, residents decided against an electricity aggregate program. According to unofficial results, it failed by a 842-to-816 vote.

The city of Portsmouth’s approach was to focus on sustainability and clean energy, hoping to lower the cost of electricity for residents.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.