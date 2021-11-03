Growing season nears end

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s a truism in winter; namely, from a snow lover’s perspective, a lot of cold air masses are wasted when the lack of moisture turns a sub-freezing week into a subpar amount of snow. Think of it this way, air masses that migrate in from Canada in winter have their source region over the frozen tundra of the north pole where there is little moisture to be delivered for winter storms.

In this week’s case, the chilly early season Canadian air borne over the snowfields up north has been strong enough to bodily shove the storm track America far to the south. So rather than interacting with the moist southern Air, the cold Canadian air is left to fend for itself. Cases like Tuesday mornings chilled rain (wet snow at ski lodge level) when a mere few hundredths of an inch of rain result when the cold air push is too strong for southern moisture to make it farther north.

Wednesday will dawn with a red sky sunrise and sub-freezing air for the first time since April. Even where tender plants survive, 4 more nights with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s will put the finishing touches of the growing season.

Dry high pressure will support partial sunshine every day through the weekend into early next week. Highs will struggle to make 50 the next 3 days before recovering toward 60 by the weekend. Overall there is minimal risk of measureable rain or snow into next week.

