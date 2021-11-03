Huntington mayor announces plans to create HPD deputy chief position

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has plans to create a deputy chief position for the Huntington Police Department.

According to a city news release, Williams will appoint HPD Lt. Phil Watkins to the position. A proposal to create the position will go before City Council, as first reading of an ordinance, at Council’s next regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Watkins, a 22-year veteran of the HPD force, was among the finalists for HPD Chief. On Monday night, Williams announced that Karl Colder had been selected for that role.

“I view this proposal as an additional step in developing an aggressive presence in fighting substance use disorder-related crime and creating safer neighborhoods,” Williams said in a news release. “The addition of Police Chief Karl Colder gives us access to partnerships and resources that go well beyond our footprint. As important as that is, we also need to structure ourselves in a way that allows the outstanding men and women of the Huntington Police Department to be full, participating partners. This is going to be an all-out effort to raise the bar even higher than the lofty standards we already have set for our Police Department.”

Colder also released a statement about appointing Watkins as deputy chief, saying “One of my main objectives will be bringing out leadership qualities in every man and woman who works for the Police Department. I’ve met with Lt. Watkins over the past few days, and it’s been very encouraging to discover we share the same ideas and vision. He’s already enlightened me about initiatives we could pursue to build leadership in the department. He has an even temperament and thinks critically before making a decision. That’s what we would need in the position of deputy chief.”

Watkins said in the release, “In my conversations with Chief Colder, it was clear that we both share an appreciation for a positive work environment that inspires a mindset of service. He is eager to bring his experience to Huntington, and I am excited about his emphasis on cultivating leadership. Our department has so many natural leaders who will benefit from this outlook.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.