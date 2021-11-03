Kanawha Sheriff’s deputies search for burglar caught on camera

SISONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who entered a home along Sissonville Drive, stole items and was caught on camera.

Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the burglary happened early Saturday morning, just before dawn and across from Sissonville High School.

“It’s not common for someone to break into a home just because it’s one home. It’s more common that if they are breaking into a place, they are looking for something to steal. It’s not the first place or the only place they will break into,” Humphreys said.

The home was not occupied. A man who lived there passed away within the last year, although his belongings were still inside.

“The sheriff has been appointed as the conservator of the property,” Humphreys said.

The property is under the care of the sheriff’s office. Deputies said it’s been broken into several times, and they say the man who broke in spent some time inside the home.

“He was seen walking from one camera. He was seen walking through the kitchen area with a flashlight shining different places,” Humphreys said.

Area residents said either their homes have been broken into before or they’re concerned about their homes being broken into.

“With the population decline in Kanawha County, there are a lot of structures that are vacant now,” Humphreys said. “They will steal wiring. They will steal pipes -- anything that they can, even the things that are nailed down.”

Deputies ask that anyone with information about the burglary to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.