Lincoln County man receives more than 15-year federal drug sentence

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Lincoln County was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in prison for a federal drug crime.

Bert Tackett, 56, of Alkol, received a sentence of 15 years and eight months from U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin, according to a release from U.S. District Attorney William S. Thompson’s office.

Investigators say Tackett had more than 40 grams of fentanyl and five or more grams of methamphetamine that he intended to sell. They also said he had a handgun inside a vehicle he was pulled over in while a passenger.

During a later search of Tackett’s home, investigators found more drugs, including fentanyl and two loaded firearms.

