Man found on airfield at Yeager Airport attempts to run from police

(Dakota News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in the hospital after being taken into custody by Yeager Airport Police Wednesday morning.

According to airport officials, around 6 a.m. Wednesday an operations specialist noticed a man on the airfield during her routine patrol.

When the airport official approached the man he could not produce an airport badge. At that time, Yeager Airport Police was notified.

Once the man spotted officers, officials say he ran but was eventually taken into custody by Yeager Police.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Charleston Police Department assisted in the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

Airport officials are investigating how the man managed to get on the airfield.

