Man found on airfield at Yeager Airport charged

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man taken into custody Wednesday morning after being found on the airfield at Yeager Airport is now facing charges, airport officials confirm.

According to Yeager Airport, Christopher Wayne Howard, 30, of North Carolina was charged with a violation of the critical infrastructure protection act, obstructing officers and resisting arrest.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday an operations specialist noticed Howard on the airfield during her routine patrol.

When the airport official approached Howard he could not produce an airport badge. At that time, Yeager Airport Police was notified.

Once Howard spotted officers, officials say he ran but was eventually taken into custody by Yeager Police.

The incident Wednesday morning was caught on surveillance video.

Howard was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Due to his condition, Howard will be arraigned on Thursday morning.

He is currently at South Central Regional Jail.

