Neighbor saves family from fire

Fire burns through Sandy Hook house
Fire burns through Sandy Hook house(123RF)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Fire broke out in a house in Sandy Hook, Kentucky about 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

The fire was at a place in the 200 block of Amber Loop.

A neighbor heard screaming coming from the house and went inside to pull the owner’s daughter outside.

Fire Chief Scott Shepherd says everyone made it out without injury.

The family told firefighters that they were cleaning the house after a renter moved out and they believe a cigarette butt started the flames.

The chief says it took two hours to put the fire.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

