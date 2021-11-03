Advertisement

Ohio lawmakers introduce Texas-style abortion restriction

(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Two Republican lawmakers in Ohio have introduced Texas-style legislation that could effectively end all abortions in the state.

State Reps. Jena Powell and Thomas Hall unveiled their bill Tuesday, a day after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the model Texas law.

Justices are deciding whether to allow a legal challenge to proceed.

The measure subjects clinics, doctors and any others who facilitate abortions to large financial penalties tied to lawsuits citizens could bring against them, and makes it difficult to mount legal challenges.

The fact that the woman wanted an abortion is not a defense against litigation.

