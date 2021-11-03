Online training available for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Free online training is available to help family members who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.

The Rosalyn Carter Institute on Caregiving is offering the training called “Dealing with Dementia” on November 10 and November 16th.

It’s offered through Zoom Meetings and will last 3 to 3.5 hours. Family members will receive a 360-page guide created by RCI, and information about local, state, and national caregiving resources from AARP West Virginia, the Alzheimer’s Association WV, and the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services.

You must register to take part.

Here is the link to our WV CARES about Families Living with Dementia website with the training registration link at the top of the page. www.wvcares.org

A link to the training registration is on the West Virginia CARES Facebook page, too.

The Center’s for Disease Control says in 2020, as many as 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Family Caregiver Alliance estimates that 15.7 million family members care for someone who has Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia.