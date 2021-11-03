Advertisement

Online training available for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients

Free online course to help family caregivers.
Free online course to help family caregivers.(Storyblocks)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Free online training is available to help family members who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.

The Rosalyn Carter Institute on Caregiving is offering the training called “Dealing with Dementia” on November 10 and November 16th.

It’s offered through Zoom Meetings and will last 3 to 3.5 hours. Family members will receive a 360-page guide created by RCI, and information about local, state, and national caregiving resources from AARP West Virginia, the Alzheimer’s Association WV, and the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services.

You must register to take part.

Here is the link to our WV CARES about Families Living with Dementia website with the training registration link at the top of the page.  www.wvcares.org

A link to the training registration is on the West Virginia CARES Facebook page, too.

The Center’s for Disease Control says in 2020, as many as 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Family Caregiver Alliance estimates that 15.7 million family members care for someone who has Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia.

Most Read

A woman was critically injured in a crash on Rt. 60 in Kanawha County near Burning Springs Road.
Route 60 in Kanawha County is back open after head-on crash
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Both eastbound lanes of I-64 have been shut down between the Hurricane and Milton exits as law...
I-64 east reopens following two crashes
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Hospital union workers announce strike plans
A man died Monday afternoon in a coal mining accident in Logan County, West Virginia.
Man dies in W.Va. mining accident

Latest News

Man found on airfield at Yeager Airport attempts to run from police
Ohio lawmakers introduce Texas-style abortion restriction
Snowy morning at Snowshoe
Snowy morning at Snowshoe
Holly Forbes readies for 'The Voice' live shows
Holly Forbes readies for 'The Voice' live shows