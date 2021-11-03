Police looking for missing man

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police Post in Ashland is looking for a missing man.

Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of this year in Olive Hill, Ky. Since then there has been no contact with Roark.

If you have any information on Roark’s whereabouts please contact the Kentucky State Police at 606-928-6421.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.