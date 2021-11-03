Police looking for missing man

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police Post in Ashland is looking for a missing man.

Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of this year in Olive Hill, Ky. Since then there has been no contact with Roark.

If you have any information on Roark’s whereabouts please contact the Kentucky State Police at 606-928-6421.

