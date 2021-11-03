Search underway for man involved in police case in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A search is underway for a man accused of stealing a car and crashing it in South Charleston.

South Charleston Police tell WSAZ that officers were trying to stop a car that was stolen from a parking lot of a business along Corridor G Tuesday night.

Police say the man took off from them and led them on a short chase.

It ended when the man crashed near Graceland Cemetery.

Police say the man then took off running toward Ruth Road. A K-9 is now in that area, working to track him down.

