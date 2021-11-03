Traffic stop uncovers stash of heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy, oxycodone

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two women from Michigan and a man after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 1,136 grams of heroin, 470 grams of marijuana, 280 grams of fentanyl, 20 ecstasy pills and 50 oxycodone pills worth approximately $140,000.

On October 31, at 5:41 p.m., troopers stopped a 2015 Toyota Corolla with Michigan registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823.

While interacting with the people inside the vehicle, they gave conflicting stories regarding their trip.

A patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle and a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 20 grams of marijuana in a purse, a container with a false bottom containing 50 oxycodone pills and 20 ecstasy pills and a bag located in the truck containing the additional contraband.

The driver, Sierra A. McLean, 20, and passenger, Makayla A. Freeman, 20, both of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, and passenger, Cameron H. Wilborn, 20, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of heroin and fentanyl and trafficking in drugs, all first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 33 years in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.

