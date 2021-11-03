Advertisement

Troopers seize $174,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man from Michigan is facing a felony drug charge after a traffic stop in Athens County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 116 pounds of marijuana worth approximately $174,000.

On October 29, at 9:39 p.m., troopers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with Florida registration for a speed violation on U.S. 33.

While interacting with the driver, troopers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed the large amount of drugs.

The driver, Ariel Alvarez, 44, Saginaw, Mich., was incarcerated in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

