Advertisement

Circuit judge appointed for Lincoln, Boone counties

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON (AP) - A new West Virginia circuit judge has been appointed to serve Lincoln and Boone counties.

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced his appointment of Stacy Lynn Nowicki-Eldridge of Alum Creek to the seat left open by the resignation of Judge William S. Thompson.

Nowicki-Eldridge is deputy general counsel for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and has practiced law in the state for 20 years, Justice’s office said. She has also been assistant attorney general and general counsel for the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

She has also served as a judicial clerk, an assistant prosecutor in Hancock County and an assistant public defender in Wheeling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
Union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital announced Tuesday night they will strike beginning...
About 1,000 Cabell Huntington Hospital service workers remain on strike
Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods,...
Fatal shooting under investigation
Chapman, 27, was the passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in a head-on crash Tuesday...
Evidence of drug use found at scene of fatal crash
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Hospital union workers announce strike plans

Latest News

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine canceled events through the weekend after they...
Ohio Gov. DeWine cancels in-person events after COVID exposure
Traffic on I-64 just past the Milton exit will shift starting Sunday because of roadwork.
Traffic pattern to shift on I-64 near Milton
Kristie Blair has been charged with murder and first-degree assault, according to the Johnson...
Woman arrested, charged in deadly stabbing
A person has been hit by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers.
Woman, 22, hit and killed by car in Huntington