Circuit judge appointed for Lincoln, Boone counties

CHARLESTON (AP) - A new West Virginia circuit judge has been appointed to serve Lincoln and Boone counties.

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced his appointment of Stacy Lynn Nowicki-Eldridge of Alum Creek to the seat left open by the resignation of Judge William S. Thompson.

Nowicki-Eldridge is deputy general counsel for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and has practiced law in the state for 20 years, Justice’s office said. She has also been assistant attorney general and general counsel for the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

She has also served as a judicial clerk, an assistant prosecutor in Hancock County and an assistant public defender in Wheeling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.