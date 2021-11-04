Doctor offers COVID antibody treatment

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - During the surge of the COVID-19 delta variant, hospitals and health clinics were overrun with sick patients needing care and treatment.

Area doctors like Sanjiv Gupta of Grayson were looking for ways to help reduce the strain and burden.

“We try to do whatever we can to help the community here again because the resources are limited,” Dr. Gupta said. “We only have one hospital system here, and they are really strained. They’re doing an excellent job but there’s just too many people who are sick right now.”

In early September, his patient Kay Damron started to feel chills and was very fatigued. Her first at-home COVID test came back negative. Two days later, she took another since her symptoms weren’t any better and she learned she had contracted the virus.

“How much worse would I have got? I don’t think I would be here,” she said. “I honestly don’t, but God didn’t want me to go yet.”

Despite being fully vaccinated, she’s unsure how she contracted the virus but says she’s thankful her symptoms weren’t even worse.

“I was even laying there thinking, ‘should I write down what I want for my funeral and everything?” she asked. “That’s why I can’t believe friends see their family around them and they still deny it.”

With her underlying health conditions, she was having trouble recovering and that’s when Dr. Gupta recommended she be treated with monoclonal antibodies -- a treatment given emergency use authorization by the FDA.

“It’s like a backup army that you have you don’t have enough time, your body cannot keep up with the viral load that we have,” he said. “We give these antibodies and they block the virus from entering the cells of the human.”

She got four shots: one in each arm and two in the stomach. Office staff observed her for about an hour to make sure she didn’t have an adverse reaction. She says within a few hours she had begun to feel better and was already regaining her appetite.

She says she still believes in the science and wants to do everything she can to protect herself and her family.

“I don’t think I can get the booster for, I don’t think for 90 days, but the first day I can I’m getting that,” she said.

Gupta says he’s glad his office is able to offer this treatment option, helping to give almost immediate relief to patients like Kay.

Damron says she wouldn’t wish COVID on anyone but is grateful for more time with her grandkids and her special pup named Seger, after her favorite musician, Bob.

“He stayed by my side for 11 days,” she said. “He took care of me when I didn’t feel well.”

Gupta is the only private practice in Grayson offering the COVID-19 vaccine, even to those who aren’t patients. He’s also traveling around to local businesses to offer the shot to employees of any establishment who is interested. Patients can also get their flu shots through his office, as well.

To learn more about monoclonal antibody treatments, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.