Dry season resumes its fiery amidst peak fall color

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The fall dry season has lived up to its stingy rainfall reputation again this year. So far thru October and the first few days of November five to six inches of rain have fallen since September 1st. Keeping in mind “meteorological” fall runs September through November when a normal rainfall of 9″ accumulates, we are well on our way to a normal dry fall. Not too dry for wildfires while not too wet for flooding, at least so far.

Continuing Thursday thru the weekend into next week no rain or snow is foreseen as chilly high pressure builds in and “squashes” the atmosphere’s rain making machine. Clear and frosty cold nights with lows below freezing will end the growing season while sunshiny, blue sky afternoons will add first a crisp then a milder feel to the air. Thursday-Friday highs will hang near 50 before recovering into the 50s then 60s by next week.

Meanwhile the southern moist pattern will bring heavy rains to Myrtle Beach along with strong onshore winds (Myrtle’s version of a New England Nor’easter). That storm will rob our area of any rain into next week!

