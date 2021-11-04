Advertisement

Federal vaccine requirements will impact millions of workers

By Joseph Payton
Nov. 4, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 90% of the faculty at the University of Charleston is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As a private institution with more than 100 employees, new federal requirements announced by the Biden administration will apply.

“Yeah, we were expecting it, given President Biden’s emphasis on trying to get as much of the U.S. population vaccinated,” said University of Charleston President Marty Roth.

Roth said his staff members are already familiar with what will become the law of the land on Jan. 4. That is when employees of large companies will need to be fully vaccinated, or test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

“We are testing every week for those who are not fully vaccinated. Any employee who is not fully vaccinated is required to wear a mask when they’re indoors on campus, so we’re already in full compliance with the new requirements,” Roth said.

Those same requirements will extend to federal workers, federal contractors, and health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid. Roth said he has been pleased with the results of the policies at UC that already mimic the newly announced federal policies.

“Right now, I think our process is working fine. We like the fact that we’re able to make it easy for our employees to be tested conveniently right here on campus,” Roth said.

However, he is not sure if it will incentivize the low number of employees who are not vaccinated.

“Those who see the additional freedom have already migrated towards doing the same thing and getting vaccinated,” Roth said.

