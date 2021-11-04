Advertisement

Kanawha County Schools employee facing child pornography charges

Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child...
Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child pornography, according to federal court documents.(South Central Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Videos and images depicting child pornography were found on devices belonging to a Kanawha County Schools employee, according to court documents.

According to federal court documents, Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, is facing charges of possession of prepubescent child pornography and is currently in the South-Central Regional Jail

Per the affidavit, a special agent with the United States Department of Homeland Security says a tip was submitted to the cyber tip line that a Kik profile with the username of jsparrow2174 had uploaded eight videos and one image through Kik messenger.

Kik representatives viewed the files and found they contained depictions of minors engaged in sexual activity.

According to the affidavit, the videos and image of apparent child pornography was uploaded between or about July 13 and on or about July 16.

On September 16, a subpoena/summons was issued regarding subscriber information pertaining to an IP address.

The review identified the subscriber as Roatsey’s father, at a home in Elkview.

Court documents state Roatsey’s father owned the home prior to Roatsey purchasing the home in 2007.

A federal search warrant was executed on October 28.

According to the affidavit, numerous electronic devices were seized. Among those items was a tablet consistent with the device that was used to upload the images in the Kik app.

However, officials say the tablet appeared to have been reset to factory settings or otherwise had its contents removed during the week prior to the search warrant.

Law enforcement was able to determine from a forensic review of the device that the Kik app had previously been present on the device.

Roatsey and his father were both at the home during when the search warrant was executed. They told officials they had rented a room in the home through Airbnb and had several guests during the preceding months. Roatsey and his father told officials their guests were provided with access to their wireless network.

However, a search of a media card removed from Roatsey’s phone located several conversations from a messaging app with girls in the age range of late elementary school through middle school.

Also, a forensic review of a hard drive removed from a laptop at the home also revealed 26 images and seven videos of child pornography.

The laptop hard drive also had a number of anti-forensic programs.

The affidavit states that in addition to the evidence from the Kik app regarding the use of internet to upload child pornography, evidence from the computer indicated that Roatsey used the internet to visit websites known by law enforcement to be associated with child pornography.

Kanawha County Schools released the following statement regarding the charges filed against Todd Roatsey:

“We are aware of charges brought against a KCS school staff member. As it is a personnel matter, we are not able to discuss. We will follow all applicable policies and procedures in handling the situation.”

This is a developing story.

