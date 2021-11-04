Advertisement

Man accused of beating and choking wife into unconsciousness

Matthew Tyler Coleman, 29, of Jodie, faces charges, including strangulation, domestic battery, domestic assault, and brandishing a deadly weapon, in Fayette County, West Virginia.(Fayette County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Fayette County is accused of beating and choking his wife into unconsciousness after pulling her from her vehicle.

Matthew Tyler Coleman, 29, of Jodie, faces charges including strangulation, domestic battery, domestic assault, and brandishing a deadly weapon, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say the incident happened Oct. 25 along U.S. 60 in the Hawks Nest State Park area.

According to a release, Coleman struck his wife while carrying a firearm. She was then choked until she lost consciousness. She said when she regained awareness, she persuaded her husband to let her return home. She then went to a neighbor’s home.

Coleman is not listed as a current inmate in the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority system, according to its website.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

