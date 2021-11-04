Man hit and killed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was hit and killed Wednesday night in Charleston.

Charleston Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Central Avenue.

The crash happened in the eastbound lane. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, however, police say they do not expect to file charges against the driver.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

