Advertisement

Man hit and killed in Charleston

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was hit and killed Wednesday night in Charleston.

Charleston Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Central Avenue.

The crash happened in the eastbound lane. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, however, police say they do not expect to file charges against the driver.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
Union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital announced Tuesday night they will strike beginning...
About 1,000 Cabell Huntington Hospital service workers remain on strike
Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods,...
Fatal shooting under investigation
Chapman, 27, was the passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in a head-on crash Tuesday...
Evidence of drug use found at scene of fatal crash
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Hospital union workers announce strike plans

Latest News

A K9 officer was released and caught the suspect while other deputies handcuffed him.
Man arrested after pursuit reaches speeds of more than 100 mph
Kentucky Power joins the WSAZ Now Desk to share tips on how to save on your bills as we head...
WSAZ Now Desk | Kentucky Power shares tips to save on your bills
Hydroplane crash on I-64 in Huntington
The couple living in the mobile home told their neighbors they woke up when they heard their...
Dogs save couple from burning home