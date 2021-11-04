Officers investigating Flatwoods shooting

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods, according to the Flatwoods Police Department.

It happened in the 2700 block of Reed Street. The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m.

Among the agencies on the scene are Flatwoods and Russell police departments, as well as Kentucky State Police.

A neighbor told our crew at the scene that she heard two shots and saw a couple people running away.

An area outside a home has been taped off. Officers are looking at the ground outside with flashlights.

