Pedestrian hit by car in Huntington
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has been hit by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers.
Firefighters, EMS crews and police are at the scene at 18th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a portion of the roadway has been blocked off.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story.
