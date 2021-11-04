Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by car in Huntington

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has been hit by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers.

Firefighters, EMS crews and police are at the scene at 18th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a portion of the roadway has been blocked off.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

