Advertisement

Traffic pattern to shift on I-64 near Milton

Traffic on I-64 just past the Milton exit will shift starting Sunday because of roadwork.
Traffic on I-64 just past the Milton exit will shift starting Sunday because of roadwork.(WVDOH)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic on Interstate 64 near Milton will shift Sunday evening because of roadwork.

At 6 p.m. that day, the slow lanes will be closed both east and westbound at Lee Creek as work continues to replace expansion joints on the bridges.

Contractors are working to replace the joints on the interstate bridges crossing Lee Creek and Kilgore Creek.

Work started on Monday, Nov. 1. According to WVDOH, work went so smoothly, crews decided to work on the fast lanes both east and westbound simultaneously.

Crews had planned to work at Leek Creek and Kilgore Creek at the same time. Officials, however, decided to break up the project to cut down on delays for drivers.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
Union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital announced Tuesday night they will strike beginning...
About 1,000 Cabell Huntington Hospital service workers remain on strike
Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods,...
Fatal shooting under investigation
Chapman, 27, was the passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in a head-on crash Tuesday...
Evidence of drug use found at scene of fatal crash
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Hospital union workers announce strike plans

Latest News

Kristie Blair has been charged with murder and first-degree assault, according to the Johnson...
Woman arrested, charged in deadly stabbing
A person has been hit by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers.
Woman, 22, hit and killed by car in Huntington
Man hit and killed in Charleston
Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child...
Kanawha County Schools employee once nationally recognized facing child pornography charges