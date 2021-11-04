Traffic pattern to shift on I-64 near Milton

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic on Interstate 64 near Milton will shift Sunday evening because of roadwork.

At 6 p.m. that day, the slow lanes will be closed both east and westbound at Lee Creek as work continues to replace expansion joints on the bridges.

Contractors are working to replace the joints on the interstate bridges crossing Lee Creek and Kilgore Creek.

Work started on Monday, Nov. 1. According to WVDOH, work went so smoothly, crews decided to work on the fast lanes both east and westbound simultaneously.

Crews had planned to work at Leek Creek and Kilgore Creek at the same time. Officials, however, decided to break up the project to cut down on delays for drivers.

