Trailer destroyed by fire

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trailer was destroyed by fire Thursday in Elkview, West Virginia.

According to the Pinch Assistant Fire Chief, two people were inside at the time of the fire but were able to get out of the home safely.

Firefighters at the scene say they believe the fire at 7 Elkview Trailer Court began near the furnace.

Crews tell WSAZ.com the home is a total loss.

No further information has been released at this time.

