Trailer destroyed by fire

Fire crews respond Thursday to a fire at a home in Elkview, West Virginia.
Fire crews respond Thursday to a fire at a home in Elkview, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trailer was destroyed by fire Thursday in Elkview, West Virginia.

According to the Pinch Assistant Fire Chief, two people were inside at the time of the fire but were able to get out of the home safely.

Firefighters at the scene say they believe the fire at 7 Elkview Trailer Court began near the furnace.

Crews tell WSAZ.com the home is a total loss.

No further information has been released at this time.

