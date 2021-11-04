Woman arrested, charged in deadly stabbing

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman accused of attacking two other women with a knife is in jail Thursday on murder charges, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the criminal complaint, the call to 911 came from one of the stabbing victims, Marsha Bailey.

When deputies arrived, they say they found Bernadetta Blackburn laying on the floor of the home along Hyden Branch, suffering from several stab wounds.

Blackburn, who officers say had been stabbed in the neck several times, was unable to speak and was having trouble breathing.

The other victim, Marsha Bailey, also had stab wounds on the right jaw and one on the left bicep, officials say.

According to the complaint, Kristie Blair, 47, of Oil Springs was found sitting on the floor across from Blackburn. Officers say she appeared to be in a daze. She also had a cut on her left leg, along with a black eye.

Bailey told deputies she had thrown the knife across the room to keep it away from Blair. It was located behind the TV stand.

Blackburn and Bailey were transported to the hospital by EMS.

Blackburn was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bailey was transferred to another hospital in serious but stable condition.

Blair was placed under arrested and taken to the hospital. From the hospital she was taken to the Big Sandy Detention Center.

Bailey gave a statement to deputies while at the hospital. In that statement, she said Blackburn went into the bathroom to tell Blair that the show they had been watching was coming back on. Bailey told police next, she heard Blackburn screaming, “she’s stabbing me, she’s stabbing me.”

According to Bailey, the fight spilled into the living room where she and Blackburn managed to get the knife away from Blair and call 911.

When asked by the health professionals what happened, Blair said Blackburn was going to hit her, so she grabbed a knife and when Blackburn began hitting her, she started stabbing Blackburn.

Blair has been charged with murder and first-degree assault.

