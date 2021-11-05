2 arrested in city drug bust

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested Thursday after a drug bust in West Huntington.

Brandy Barlock, 33, of Huntington, and Sergio Washington, 26, of Michigan were taken into custody after a search warrant of the home in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue West, according to a city news release.

Officers with the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team executed a search warrant before children showed up at a nearby school.

Investigators seized heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and several firearms inside the home.

Both suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and being prohibited persons in possession of a firearm.

