Advertisement

2 arrested in city drug bust

Brandy Barlock, 33, of Huntington, and Sergio Washington, 26, of Michigan, face charges after a...
Brandy Barlock, 33, of Huntington, and Sergio Washington, 26, of Michigan, face charges after a drug bust in West Huntington.(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested Thursday after a drug bust in West Huntington.

Brandy Barlock, 33, of Huntington, and Sergio Washington, 26, of Michigan were taken into custody after a search warrant of the home in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue West, according to a city news release.

Officers with the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team executed a search warrant before children showed up at a nearby school.

Investigators seized heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and several firearms inside the home.

Both suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and being prohibited persons in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
A person has been hit by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers.
Marshall student hit and killed by SUV near campus
Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods,...
Fatal shooting under investigation
Union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital announced Tuesday night they will strike beginning...
About 1,000 Cabell Huntington Hospital service workers remain on strike
Chapman, 27, was the passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in a head-on crash Tuesday...
Evidence of drug use found at scene of fatal crash

Latest News

Marshall student hit and killed by SUV near campus
Marshall student hit and killed by SUV near campus
Putnam County deputies say the fairgrounds was vandalized for the second time in less than two...
Fairgrounds vandalized for the second time
KY HS FOOTBALL
Kanawha County Schools employee faces child pornography charges
Kanawha County Schools employee faces child pornography charges