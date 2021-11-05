Cabell Huntington Hospital hires contingency staff during union strike

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chanting, honks, and high-spirits filled the air along Hal Greer Boulevard outside of Cabell Huntington Hospital for the second day in a row.

“We’re united, and we’re gonna stick through this,” Cassie Maynor, who is an X-Ray tech with the hospital, said.

Hundreds of union workers from SEIU District 1199, like Maynor, are striking in rotating shifts.

This comes after months of negotiations ended with no agreement, with a main disagreement revolving around health-care benefits.

“I’m part-time. I wouldn’t even be able to afford the health care for a part-time employee,” Maynor said.

However, as workers like Maynor continue to strike, the hospital says they had already made prior plans to make sure contingency workers were ready to temporarily fill in.

WSAZ reached out and asked how many contingency workers had been hired and where the workers came from. Hospital officials said they cannot provide that information.

Rather, WSAZ received a statement attributed to Molly Frick, the director of Human Resources at Cabell Huntington Hospital:

“After receiving the 10-day strike notice from SEIU 1199, Cabell Huntington Hospital developed contingency plans to ensure continuity in patient care which included securing agency workers should a work stoppage occur.”

While some surgeries had been delayed at the hospital prior to the strike, Tim Martin, Chief Operating Officer at Cabell Huntington Hospital, said the hospital has resumed its normal patient schedule following Wednesday’s SEIU 1199 service employees’ work stoppage.

All clinical areas and emergency departments are accessible and ready to care for patients.

Sherri McKinney, the SEIU District 1199 regional director, says a federal mediator will be trying to get the parties talking again, but the workers plan to continue striking as long as it takes.

