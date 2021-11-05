Chilled start to bright weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The next to last month of the year is known for grey skies, chilly air and often drizzly rain. But not so this year when deep blue skies and crisp but cool air will be in control. Granted mornings will start out frosty cold with lows below freezing. But afternoon sun will team with a south breeze to pump temperatures into the 50s and even 60 by Sunday.

Speaking of frost, another dawn with a hard frost will be realized across the region as readings dip into the 20s come first light of Friday. Early season hunters in the woods will start with a blaze orange hoody and gloves before doffing those in favor of more comfortable attire by afternoon. Highs should inch toward 55.

Friday evening high school football games will be played under ideal though chilly conditions with light winds, starry skies and temperatures starting in the 40s but ending up in the 30s.

Saturday features Civil War days in Guyandotte and the CK American Legion Vets day parade when skies will remain clear. The deep blue will be accompanied by a south breeze. True B & B weather.

More of the same comes Sunday into next week except the frosted dawns will succumb to warming days when highs end up in the 60s!

