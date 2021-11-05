Advertisement

Chilled start to bright weekend

First weekend of November aims to please
Autumn Leaf Disposal 2021
Autumn Leaf Disposal 2021(Derek Witt)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The next to last month of the year is known for grey skies, chilly air and often drizzly rain. But not so this year when deep blue skies and crisp but cool air will be in control. Granted mornings will start out frosty cold with lows below freezing. But afternoon sun will team with a south breeze to pump temperatures into the 50s and even 60 by Sunday.

Speaking of frost, another dawn with a hard frost will be realized across the region as readings dip into the 20s come first light of Friday. Early season hunters in the woods will start with a blaze orange hoody and gloves before doffing those in favor of more comfortable attire by afternoon. Highs should inch toward 55.

Friday evening high school football games will be played under ideal though chilly conditions with light winds, starry skies and temperatures starting in the 40s but ending up in the 30s.

Saturday features Civil War days in Guyandotte and the CK American Legion Vets day parade when skies will remain clear. The deep blue will be accompanied by a south breeze. True B & B weather.

More of the same comes Sunday into next week except the frosted dawns will succumb to warming days when highs end up in the 60s!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has been hit by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers.
Marshall student hit and killed by SUV near campus
UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods,...
Fatal shooting under investigation
Matthew Tyler Coleman, 29, of Jodie, faces charges, including strangulation, domestic battery,...
Man accused of beating and choking wife into unconsciousness
Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child...
Kanawha County Schools employee once nationally recognized facing child pornography charges

Latest News

Fall foliage peaks into weekend
First Warning Forecast | Yearning For A Warm-Up
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | The Beginning Of Frosty Mornings
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Growing season set to end
- clipped version