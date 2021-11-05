Advertisement

Choosing a personal trainer

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Congratulations! The year is 2022 and you’ve decided to take the next step in your fitness journey and work with a professional who can help you reach your health and wellness goals. Not only does having the support of a personal trainer keep you more motivated and accountable when it comes to weekly workouts, but he or she can also play a role in helping you maximize your time at the gym, prevent injury and see more consistent results. But there’s a fine line between making a sound investment in your future fitness success and simply throwing money out the window on something or “someone” that doesn’t work. The difference? Knowing how to choose the right person who will help you set the correct goals to achieve your desired results.  Coach Chris is here to share 10 things to consider before choosing a personal trainer.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has been hit by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers.
Marshall student hit and killed by SUV near campus
UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods,...
Fatal shooting under investigation
Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child...
Kanawha County Schools employee once nationally recognized facing child pornography charges
Matthew Tyler Coleman, 29, of Jodie, faces charges, including strangulation, domestic battery,...
Man accused of beating and choking wife into unconsciousness

Latest News

New social media app brings foodies together
New social media app brings foodies together
Soil testing for lawns and gardens with WVU Extension Service
Soil testing for lawns and gardens with WVU Extension Service
Big science experiments for little kids
Big science experiments for little kids
Ribbon-cutting celebration scheduled for final section of US 35