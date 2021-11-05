Advertisement

City of Pikeville displays veteran photos

City of Pikeville officials found a new way to honor past service men and women ahead of...
City of Pikeville officials found a new way to honor past service men and women ahead of Veteran's Day.(Buddy Forbes)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville is recognizing local veterans by adding a little honor to the downtown streets.

The Main Street Program decided to create banners to display throughout the town, recognizing some of the local veterans and their service. Each photo was submitted to the city by the veterans and their families.

Photos were placed through the downtown streets by the Pikeville Fire Department in preparation for the “Hometown Heroes” Veterans Day celebration.

“We feel it’s very important to recognize our hometown heroes,” said Lisa Sizemore, Main Street Program Organizational Chairperson. “Especially with the pandemic and what we’ve been through in the last year and a half. Just to bring back some enthusiasm to the town and we involved the school as well, so that way the kids can see the importance of veterans.”

Sizemore said the city paid for the veteran flags which will later be given to the veterans and their families.

A celebration is planned, incorporating students from Pikeville Elementary School, honoring veterans in the park at 1 p.m. on Veterans Day.

