Fairgrounds vandalized for the second time

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the second time in less than two months, Putnam County deputies are searching for the person(s) responsible for vandalizing the fairgrounds.

“Unfortunately it’s a pretty common occurrence this time of year when it’s wet,” Andrew Parsons, the vice president of the Putnam County fair board, said. “Really, we just want to get the information out (and) it’s not to be negative and it’s not to be petty, we just want ownership to it.”

Deputies made the Facebook post on Thursday addressing the second incident:

Yet again there has been additional vandalism in the Putnam County Fairgrounds which is part of the Eleanor Town Park... Posted by Putnam County Sheriff WV on Thursday, November 4, 2021

“People put their time, effort and own money into it and gravel is not cheap--and a lot of times that’s spun up,” Whitney Meadows, who grew up in Eleanor, told WSAZ.

It was in September that deputies say someone took spray paint to parts of the buildings and tore up some of the grass in that same area.

“We got a lot of comments (about) why don’t we have cameras, we’d love to have cameras. It’d be fantastic, but they cost a lot of money,” Parsons said. “When we raise funds, you have to decide where you’re going to spend those. Are we going to put them in cameras that nobody enjoys or are we going to build new sidewalks and new facilities, so it’s a tough choice. One day we hope to have some cameras but for now, we’re just doing the best we can.”

Putnam County deputies ask anyone with any information to give them or the Eleanor Police Department a call.

