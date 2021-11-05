Advertisement

Major waterline break in Prestonsburg

Prestonsburg waterline break
Prestonsburg waterline break(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton shared a picture on Facebook of a water line break on Court Street in downtown Prestonsburg.

City officials said the break happened around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

Crews responded immediately to redirect traffic and start working on the break.

Officials said traffic should be able to go through the area again shortly.

New asphalt is supposed to be laid on Monday.

Only a few businesses were affected by the flooding.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has been hit by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers.
Marshall student hit and killed by SUV near campus
UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods,...
Fatal shooting under investigation
Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child...
Kanawha County Schools employee once nationally recognized facing child pornography charges
Matthew Tyler Coleman, 29, of Jodie, faces charges, including strangulation, domestic battery,...
Man accused of beating and choking wife into unconsciousness

Latest News

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
W.Va. COVID-19 | 7 additional deaths, 871 new cases reported
W.Va. makes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available to children
Baby Pantry Friday in Cross Lanes
Baby Pantry Friday in Cross Lanes
Child COVID vaccines available in region
Child COVID vaccines available in region