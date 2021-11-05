Major waterline break in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton shared a picture on Facebook of a water line break on Court Street in downtown Prestonsburg.

City officials said the break happened around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

Crews responded immediately to redirect traffic and start working on the break.

Officials said traffic should be able to go through the area again shortly.

New asphalt is supposed to be laid on Monday.

Only a few businesses were affected by the flooding.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.