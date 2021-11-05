Man arrested in shooting

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Thursday night in connection with a shooting that happened last week in South Charleston.

Anthony Edward Morgan II, 40, of Charleston, formerly of Cleveland, faces malicious wounding charges in connection with the incident, according to South Charleston Police. The shooting happened Friday night along Sixth Avenue in South Charleston.

Morgan was arraigned Thursday night in Kanawha County Magistrate Court after being arrested by South Charleston Police.

Investigators say Morgan could face more felony charges.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Person hurt in South Charleston shooting

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.