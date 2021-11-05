Advertisement

Pair arrested on drug charges

Two men from the Fort Gay area of Wayne County face drug charges.
Two men from the Fort Gay area of Wayne County face drug charges.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men were arrested on drug charges in the Fort Gay area involving cocaine, Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

Trevor Starkweather and Gregory Lewis, both of Fort Gay, are charged with delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

The sheriff said both men were arrested Thursday following a drug investigation by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

Both men were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, and West Virginia State Police.

