Advertisement

Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the rescue of a missing juvenile from North Carolina.

The 16-year-old girl was in a silver colored Toyota going through a construction area north of London, Kentucky, WYMT reported. The person that called 911 said they saw the girl making hand gestures made popular on TikTok.

The hand gestures signal violence at home, “I need help” or domestic violence. Officials did not specify what the girl’s hand signals were, but the Canadian Women’s Foundation’s website shows a signal for help as a hand up, palm out, with the thumb tucked then folding the fingers down.

The person that called stayed with the vehicle and gave updates to responders.

Sheriff’s investigators said when they stopped the vehicle, they identified the girl as a missing juvenile reported missing on Tuesday morning in Ashville, North Carolina.

The suspect, 61-year-old James Herbert Brick, was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of a matter of sex performance by a minor over 12 but under 18.

He was taken to Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has been hit by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers.
Marshall student hit and killed by SUV near campus
UPDATE | Virginia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges in W.Va.
Law enforcement officers are on the scene late Wednesday night of a shooting in Flatwoods,...
Fatal shooting under investigation
Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child...
Kanawha County Schools employee once nationally recognized facing child pornography charges
Matthew Tyler Coleman, 29, of Jodie, faces charges, including strangulation, domestic battery,...
Man accused of beating and choking wife into unconsciousness

Latest News

It was an emotional day in court for Ahmaud Arbery's family, as attorney's delivered opening...
Opening statements in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing
Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House Vaccinations Coordinator, joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ...
WSAZ Now Desk | Exclusive interview with White House Vaccinations Coordinator
Huntington Police identified the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday afternoon...
Police release name of 22-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Huntington
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine
Two men from the Fort Gay area of Wayne County face drug charges.
Pair arrested on drug charges