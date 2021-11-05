Police release name of 22-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of the 22-year-old woman hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday while walking across 3rd Avenue in Huntington has been released.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Maribeth Cox was pronounced dead at the scene just before 12:30 p.m., thirty minutes after being hit by an SUV.

The incident happened while Cox was crossing at the crosswalk at 3rd Avenue and 18th Street.

A person was hit and killed by a car near Marshall University’s campus, according to 911 dispatchers. (WSAZ)

Huntington Police say camera footage in the vicinity revealed Cox exited a TTA bus that came to a stop in the northern, outer lane of 3rd Avenue at 18th Street.

Next, officials say Cox walked directly in front of the bus as it was still stopped at the intersection.

Camera footage indicated the traffic light turned green before Cox entered the path of oncoming traffic in the crosswalk.

Witnesses of the accident called 911, and Cabell County EMS arrived on scene to provide treatment to Cox before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol were determined to be factors in the accident.

No further information has been released at this time.

