Ribbon-cutting celebration scheduled for final section of US 35

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An official ribbon-cutting ceremony has been schedule for the last 14.6-mile section of US Route 35.

The portion of the road spans from the Buffalo Bridge to one mile north of County Route 40 in Mason County.

The event, held on Veterans Day, will also pay tribute to all Veterans and their families in honor of their sacrifice.

Gov. Jim Justice, local, state, and federal officials will all be in attendance. Local high school bands will perform.

The road will open to traffic on Thursday, November 11 following the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

This Roads to Prosperity project allows travelers to drive on a our-lane pavement for 37 consecutive miles beginning at the Interstate 64 exit at Scott Depot and continuing straight through to Point Pleasant and the Ohio state line.

The final 14.6-mile section of US Route 35 cost approximately $257 million. The project included 10 new bridges and a new interchange where US Route 35 meets WV 869. The project required a completely new alignment for the highway. Work crews moved approximately 16.8 million cubic yards of earth, laid more than 73,000 tons of asphalt, and put in more than 38,000 feet of drainage pipe for the project.

