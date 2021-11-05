Boy, 13, critical after being hit by mail truck

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager is in critical condition Friday after he was hit by a U.S. Postal Service truck on his way home from school.

Aaron Murphy, 13, was just getting off a school bus when the accident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday on Virginia Avenue in West Huntington.

Aaron suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding, along with a shoulder injury.

We spoke with Aaron’s family, including his aunt Carrina Murphy.

“I think the craziest part is he’s still dealing with his dad’s death, and we’re all still trying to mourn his dad, and then this happens,” she said. “So now, everyone is pretty much just in shock. You don’t expect that.”

The U.S. Postal Service issued the following statement:

“The investigation into the accident in Huntington, WV on November 4, 2021 is ongoing. The Postal Service extends sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the young pedestrian involved.”

Huntington Police say the accident happened in front of Adams Landing.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.