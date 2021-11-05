Top two teams win in Ky Class 1A

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was smooth sailing for both Pikeville and Raceland Thursday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 1A playoffs. The second ranked Rams beat winless Fairview by a final of 57-0 while the number one Panthers also cruised to a 49-0 win over Phelps. Pikeville will play the winner of Hazard against Sayre and the Rams will take on the winner of Paintsville and Betsy Layne next Friday night.

Here are the highlights from both playoff games as seen on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.